President Murmu condoles passing away of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s mother

Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday, the Congress said here.Sad to learn about the passing away of Mrs. Paola Maino, mother of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 21:02 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said she was sad to learn about the passing away of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s mother Paola Maino and conveyed heartfelt condolences to her and the bereaved family members.

Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday, the Congress said here.

“Sad to learn about the passing away of Mrs. Paola Maino, mother of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi. My heartfelt condolences to her and her family. May God give her strength to bear this irreparable loss,” Murmu tweeted.

