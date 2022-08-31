President Murmu condoles passing away of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s mother
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said she was sad to learn about the passing away of Congress chief Sonia Gandhis mother Paola Maino and conveyed heartfelt condolences to her and the bereaved family members.Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday, the Congress said here.Sad to learn about the passing away of Mrs. Paola Maino, mother of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said she was sad to learn about the passing away of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s mother Paola Maino and conveyed heartfelt condolences to her and the bereaved family members.
Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday, the Congress said here.
“Sad to learn about the passing away of Mrs. Paola Maino, mother of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi. My heartfelt condolences to her and her family. May God give her strength to bear this irreparable loss,” Murmu tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Murmu
- Paola Maino
- Congress
- Sonia Gandhi
- Italy
- Droupadi Murmu
ALSO READ
President Murmu extends greetings to citizens on eve of Parsi New Year
WB Congress calls out CM Mamata Banerjee called out for "purposefully" excluding Nehru's picture
On Independence Day, Biden writes letters to PM Modi, President Murmu
President Murmu, PM Modi pay floral tribute Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary
President Murmu extends greetings on Parsi New Year