Assembly poll fight between 'fake Gujarat model' and 'real Kejriwal governance model': AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said the fight in the upcoming Assembly elections will be between the ''fake Gujarat model'' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ''real Kejriwal model of governance''.

He also lashed out at the saffron outfit, dubbing it the ''Bharatiya Gunda Party'' after an AAP leader was allegedly attacked in Surat.

Gujarat AAP general secretary Manoj Sorathiya was allegedly attacked by a group of nearly 10 persons in Surat city Tuesday night with the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit blaming the ruling BJP for the incident. In response, the Gujarat BJP has said the AAP was resorting to ''drama'' just to gain sympathy and it is employing an ''old tactic'' to create anarchy ahead of polls.

In Surat to take part in a protest against the incident, Rajya Sabha member Chadha said the BJP was scared and upset with the AAP's rise in Gujarat, where Assembly polls are due by the year-end.

The AAP is becoming a formidable force and challenging a party that has ruled Gujarat for 27 years, he said.

Rajya Sabha MP and AAP's Gujarat in-charge Sandeep Pathak accompanied him to Surat.

''The BJP is so scared of increasing popularity and public support for Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi CM and AAP convenor) that the party, which ruled the land of Mahatma Gandhi for 27 years, is resorting to using goons to attack our leaders,'' alleged Chadha.

The AAP's national spokesperson said if Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel can not handle the law and order situation, he should quit.

''I would like to tell the BJP - if you want to suppress the opposition through your goons and cannot handle law and order, then the Chief Minister must resign. The AAP is ready for election even when it is held tomorrow after CM's resignation today...The next election is going to be fought between the fake Gujarat model versus real Arvind Kejriwal model of governance, and non-violence will win,'' he said.

Besides Delhi, the AAP is also in power in Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)