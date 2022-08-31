Delhi CM Kejriwal condoles death of Sonia Gandhi's mother
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday condoled the demise of Congress president Sonia Gandhis mother. My heartfelt condolences to Smt Sonia Gandhi ji and her grieving family and friends, Kejriwal, who is also AAP national convener, tweeted.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday condoled the demise of Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s mother. Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday, the Congress said here.
“God bless the departed soul. My heartfelt condolences to Smt Sonia Gandhi ji and her grieving family and friends,” Kejriwal, who is also AAP national convener, tweeted.
