Left Menu

President: Kazakhstan's capital will again be called Astana

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has agreed to restore the former name of the countrys capital just three years after he renamed it in honour of his predecessor, his spokesperson said Tuesday.One of Tokayevs first moves upon taking office in 2019 after President Nursultan Nazarbayev stepped down was to call for Kazakhstans capital, Astana, to be dubbed Nur-Sultan instead.Nazarbayev, who led the country for three decades under the Soviet Union and after it gained independence in 1991, relocated the capital from Almaty to Astana in 1997.

PTI | Updated: 13-09-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 21:07 IST
President: Kazakhstan's capital will again be called Astana
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan
  • Russian Federation

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has agreed to restore the former name of the country's capital just three years after he renamed it in honour of his predecessor, his spokesperson said Tuesday.

One of Tokayev's first moves upon taking office in 2019 after President Nursultan Nazarbayev stepped down was to call for Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, to be dubbed Nur-Sultan instead.

Nazarbayev, who led the country for three decades under the Soviet Union and after it gained independence in 1991, relocated the capital from Almaty to Astana in 1997. The move was widely questioned because of the city's relative isolation in the northern steppes and notoriously frigid winters in which temperatures plunge as low as 51 degrees Celsius below zero (minus-60 F).

He made the city into a showplace of gaudy architecture, including an observation tower where visitors can place their hands in a print of Nazarbayev's.

After he stepped down, Nazarbayev retained enormous influence as head of the county's ruling party and security council. But Tokayev removed him from those posts after deadly unrest in January that hinged partly on dissatisfaction with the power that Nazarbayev still wielded.

Tokayev's spokesman, Ruslan Zheliban, said the president agreed to the name change after an initiative by a group of parliament members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
2
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022