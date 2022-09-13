Left Menu

Odisha BJP's 3-day training programme begins in Puri

The programme, attended by party MLAs, MPs, district presidents and state office bearers, was inaugurated by BJP state unit president Samir Mohanty in the presence of senior leader D Purendeswari.All the saffron party candidates, who had contested the assembly polls and the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 from Odisha, took part in the training programme.

PTI | Puri | Updated: 13-09-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 23:21 IST
Odisha BJP's 3-day training programme begins in Puri
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to make the party's rank and file ''poll-ready'' for the 2024 elections, the Odisha BJP on Tuesday started its three-day training programme in Puri. The programme, attended by party MLAs, MPs, district presidents and state office bearers, was inaugurated by BJP state unit president Samir Mohanty in the presence of senior leader D Purendeswari.

All the saffron party candidates, who had contested the assembly polls and the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 from Odisha, took part in the training programme. BJP's Odisha in-charge Sunil Bansal is scheduled to attend the event on Wednesday, while its national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh will train party leaders in the state on Thursday, the last of the programme.

''During the three-day event, we will focus on the 2024 elections. The party cadres are told to highlight the achievement of the central government and make people aware of the inefficacy of the state's BJD government which has been ruling Odisha for 22 years,'' BJP's state general secretary Golak Mohapatra.

He said that there is ''no secret'' about the saffron party's preparation for the 2024 elections. ''The party has already started its work for the polls since the day Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Odisha,'' Mohapatra said.

The party has recently appointed senior MLA Jaynarayan Mishra as its new Leader of Opposition in the assembly.

''Since the BJP is a cadre-based party, all members are also informed on the saffron camp's ideology,'' Purendeswari said, adding that making the organisation more people-centric is the objective of the training programme.

The training camp will have 15 sessions in three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
2
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022