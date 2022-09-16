Left Menu

U.S. Speaker Pelosi: Ukraine war must be won, Russia held accountable

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 16:08 IST
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said Ukraine must win the war against Russia and that Russia must be held accountable for the conflict.

Pelosi was speaking at a Group of Seven (G7) countries meeting in Berlin. She is due to travel to Armenia on the weekend amid another flare-up in hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

