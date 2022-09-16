U.S. Speaker Pelosi: Ukraine war must be won, Russia held accountable
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 16:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said Ukraine must win the war against Russia and that Russia must be held accountable for the conflict.
Pelosi was speaking at a Group of Seven (G7) countries meeting in Berlin. She is due to travel to Armenia on the weekend amid another flare-up in hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine: IAEA experts arrive in Zaporizhzhia on mission to nuclear plant
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
IAEA mission sets off to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
IAEA mission sets off from Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia for nuclear plant