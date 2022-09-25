Time to come together to form new alliance: Badal at INLD rally

Left Menu

PTI | Fatehabad | Updated: 25-09-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 15:58 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday joined the call for like-minded parties to form a united front.

Speaking at the INLD rally attended by several opposition leaders here, Badal said his party along with the Shiv Sena and the JD(U) are the ''real NDA'' as they had founded the alliance.

He said it is the time for ''all like-minded parties to unite under the flag of farmers and labourers and work for their welfare''.

Talking about National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Badal said the alliance was formed when BJP was relatively a weaker force.

''The real NDA is sitting here, it was founded by Shiv Sena, Akali Dal and JD(U). We stood by BJP when it was a relatively smaller party. But now it is time to forge an alliance for farmers and labourers,'' Badal said.

He made these remarks in presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejasvi Yadav and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant.

Badal also attacked AAP and said such parties destroy the entire state machinery when they come to power.

Leaders from various parties including CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury also attended the rally to mark the birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister and INLD founder Devi Lal.

