QUOTES-Political reaction to Italian election outcome
Giorgia Meloni looks set to become Italy's first woman prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two after leading a conservative alliance to triumph at Sunday's election. Following is some of the initial international reaction taken from social media.
Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far-right National Rally party, on Twitter: "The Italian people has decided to take its destiny in hand by electing a patriotic and sovereignist government.
Congratulations to Giorgia Meloni and (League leader) Matteo Salvini for having resisted the threats of an anti-democratic and arrogant European Union by winning this great victory." Balazs Orban, political director to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, on Twitter:
