Saudi Arabia reshuffles cabinet -royal decree
Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 23:02 IST
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has become the kingdom's prime minister, a Saudi royal decree said on Tuesday.
Saudi King Salman ordered the cabinet reshuffle, with the king's son Khalid bin Salman, the former deputy defence minister, as the new defence minister.
