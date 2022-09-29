Left Menu

Have prayed to Goddess Durga to rid Maharashtra of 'betrayal and defections': State Council LoP Danve

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve visited at a Durga pandal in Thane city and said he prayed to the Goddess to rid the state of betrayal and defections.Danve, who supports the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, on Wednesday evening visited a Navratri event organised here by the rebel party faction.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-09-2022 10:08 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 10:08 IST
Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve visited at a Durga pandal in Thane city and said he prayed to the Goddess to rid the state of ''betrayal and defections''.

Danve, who supports the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, on Wednesday evening visited a Navratri event organised here by the rebel party faction. The Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government had collapsed in June this year following a revolt by MLA Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators against the Sena leadership. Shinde was later sworn in as the chief minister along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

Talking to reporters after visiting the Navratri pandal, Danve said, ''This is the land of thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, thoughts of loyalty. I prayed to the Goddess to rid the state of betrayal and defections.'' He said in the last three months, citizens of the state have shown which is the ''real'' Shiv Sena. Sena founder late Bal Thackeray's thoughts and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's leadership is receiving a good support from citizens, he claimed.

