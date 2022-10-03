Left Menu

Dhankhar to host RS floor leaders for dinner

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 09:41 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will on Monday host floor leaders of Rajya Sabha for dinner at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.

Dhankhar, who took over as vice president on August 11, is also the chairman of Rajya Sabha.

Though various party leaders have been calling on Dhankhar since he took over as vice president, this would be his first formal interaction with floor leaders of Rajya Sabha.

The dinner meet comes ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament which usually commences in the third week of November.

This would be the first session that Dhankhar would preside over as the chairman of the Upper House.

Leader of House in Rajya Sabha and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will also attend the dinner.

