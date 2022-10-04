Left Menu

NATO seen no changes in Russia's nuclear posture, alliance official says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 04-10-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 22:00 IST
NATO seen no changes in Russia's nuclear posture, alliance official says
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO has not observed changes in Russia's nuclear posture but is vigilant, an alliance official said on Tuesday, commenting after Russian President Vladimir Putin escalated the war in Ukraine with a mobilisation and warnings of nuclear weapons use.

"We have not seen any changes in Russia's nuclear posture, but NATO and Allies remain vigilant," the official told Reuters.

The official, who declined to be named, added that - as laid out in NATO's new strategic concept in June - Russia's expansion of "novel and disruptive dual-capable delivery systems, while employing coercive nuclear signalling" was a challenge to the defence alliance's security and interests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022