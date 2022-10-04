NATO seen no changes in Russia's nuclear posture, alliance official says
- Country:
- Belgium
NATO has not observed changes in Russia's nuclear posture but is vigilant, an alliance official said on Tuesday, commenting after Russian President Vladimir Putin escalated the war in Ukraine with a mobilisation and warnings of nuclear weapons use.
"We have not seen any changes in Russia's nuclear posture, but NATO and Allies remain vigilant," the official told Reuters.
The official, who declined to be named, added that - as laid out in NATO's new strategic concept in June - Russia's expansion of "novel and disruptive dual-capable delivery systems, while employing coercive nuclear signalling" was a challenge to the defence alliance's security and interests.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 2-Zelenskiy vows no let-up as Ukraine says troops cross Oskil River in northeast
Russia's recent losses in Ukraine war may make Middle East nations to think about realignment
WRAPUP 3-Zelenskiy vows no let-up as Ukraine says troops cross Oskil River in northeast
Ukraine war side effects: China makes subtle shift in relations with Russia