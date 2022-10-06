'Even my wife doesn't scold me as much as LG sahib': Kejriwal asks Saxena to 'chill a bit'

With his government at loggerheads with Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over multiple issues, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said even his wife does not ''scold'' him as much as the LG, and asked him to ''chill''.

The AAP supremo, tongue firmly in cheek, said in a tweet he has not received as many ''love letters'' from his wife ''in the entire life'' as he has from the LG in just six months.

''LG sahib, chill a bit!'' Kejriwal said in his tweet in Hindi. ''And ask your super boss also to chill a bit.'' The BJP slammed Kejriwal for using ''this puerile language'', and said the LG ''scolds'' him only to mend his ways, ''stop scams'' and pay salaries of sanitation workers before Diwali.

Kejriwal's remarks came days after Saxena in a letter to him alleged he and AAP ministers showed ''utter disregard'' towards the commemoration of the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri by not attending events at Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat.

Last week, Saxena had also written to Kejriwal to expedite permissions for felling of trees, citing delay in infrastructure projects.

''Even my wife does not scold me as much as the LG sahib. My wife has not written me as many love letters in the entire life as LG sahib has in the past six months...,'' Kejriwal said in the tweet.

After Saxena took over as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in May, he has ordered probes into a host of initiatives of the Kejriwal government including the now withdrawn excise policy, construction of classrooms, and hospitals.

He also recently ordered a probe into Delhi's power subsidy scheme.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been alleging that LG's actions were politically motivated and that he has been working at the behest of the BJP-led central government.

Soon after the CM's tweet, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari attacked him over his language and said it showed his ''mental level''.

Other BJP leaders, including west Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Kapil Mishra, also hit out at the chief minister.

''This puerile language shows what is the mental state of @ArvindKejriwal... In the last seven years, he did not handle a single department and did not sign a single file. You are only interested in loot and lies and it comes down to such a low level,'' Tiwari tweeted in Hindi.

The Delhi BJP also took a dig at Kejriwal asking if he was scolded by his wife for ''falsely swearing-in'' on the name of his children, referring to his 2013 statement over alliance with the Congress to form government in the national capital.

''When was the last time you (Kejriwal) were scolded by Bhabhi ji? Was it when you falsely swore in the name of your children ? Anyway, LG is scolding you only to mend your ways. Mend your ways and stop scams and pay salaries of sanitation workers before Diwali,'' Delhi BJP tweeted in Hindi.

