CIC writes to Delhi LG over AAP govt's 'failure' to implement RTI Act, Saxena asks CS to take action

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 16:31 IST
Central Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar has written to Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena over the ''failure'' of AAP government in implementing the Right to Information Act, sources said on Tuesday.

Following the letter, the LG Secretariat has directed Delhi chief secretary to take corrective action at the earliest, they said. An immediate reaction was not available from the Delhi government over the issue.

''In view of the seriousness of issues highlighted by the CIC, the Lt Governor's Secretariat has directed the chief secretary to take requisite corrective action as per rules in place to address the matter at the earliest,'' a source from the LG office said.

It has been pointed out in the letter that the departments like Revenue, PWD, Cooperative, Health and Power besides bodies like DSSSB and the DSIIDC etc, which directly deal with ordinary people, either hold back genuine information with ulterior motives, refuse to share legitimate information with the appellants seeking information or provide them with misinformation with an aim to mislead, the source said. It has also been pointed out in he letthat the Public Information Officers (PIOs) are not remaining present and sending their clerks and lower level personnel to appear before the Commission, they added.

''The letter from Mahurkar has attached specific replies from the above mentioned departments amply pointing out stone walling of information and false and misleading information,'' the source said.

