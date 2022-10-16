Left Menu

Kuwait appoints new cabinet with Bader al Mulla as oil minister

Kuwait appointed Bader al Mulla as its new oil minister in a new cabinet, the Ministry of Information in the Gulf country said on Sunday. Abdul Wahab al-Rasheed is also appointed finance minister and Salem Al-Sabah as foreign minister, the ministry added.

Kuwait appointed Bader al Mulla as its new oil minister in a new cabinet, the Ministry of Information in the Gulf country said on Sunday.

Abdul Wahab al-Rasheed is also appointed finance minister and Salem Al-Sabah as foreign minister, the ministry added. Earlier this month, Kuwait's crown prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah re-appointed Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah, the ruling emir's son, as prime minister.

The crown prince, who has taken over most of the emir's duties, first appointed Sheikh Ahmad as prime minister in July after some opposition MPs staged an open-ended sit-in to press for a new premier. The first parliament session after the September elections in Kuwait was postponed last week to Oct. 18.

