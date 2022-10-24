Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal wishes Rishi Sunak on being elected Prime Minister of UK

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wished British Prime Minister-elect Rishi Sunak, saying Indians are making their mark across the globe.Sunak will make history as Britains first Indian-origin Prime Minister having been elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party on Diwali, as Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race.Great News. Wishing him wisdom and strength to lead the country successfully, Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Arvind Kejriwal wishes Rishi Sunak on being elected Prime Minister of UK
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wished British Prime Minister-elect Rishi Sunak, saying Indians are making their mark across the globe.

Sunak will make history as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister having been elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party on Diwali, as Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race.

''Great News. Indians setting their mark all over the globe.

''My best wishes to Mr @RishiSunak on becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Wishing him wisdom and strength to lead the country successfully,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet. The 42-year-old former Chancellor of the Exchequer, considered a devout Hindu, will enter 10 Downing Street to be the youngest British Prime Minister in 210 years -- when Spencer Perceval held the post -- after his audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, which is likely to be on Tuesday.

The millionaire son-in-law of Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy will be the first Hindu Prime Minister of the UK.

