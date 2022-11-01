Bridge collapse: PM Modi to visit Morbi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday visit Morbi in Gujarat where 134 people were killed after a suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river.

Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat ahead of the state Assembly polls due this year-end, on Monday paid tributes to those who died in Sunday's bridge collapse.

The Gujarat Chief Minister's Office announced that Modi would visit Morbi on Tuesday afternoon.

The PM will also visit Jambughoda in Gujarat's Panchmahal district to launch various developmental projects, government officials said, adding that he will also address people at the venue.

