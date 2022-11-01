Left Menu

CM Jagan, Amit Shah extend greetings to people on AP formation day

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 01-11-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 11:48 IST
CM Jagan, Amit Shah extend greetings to people on AP formation day
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday unfurled the national flag on the occasion of formation day of the state, at his camp office.

He paid floral tributes to 'Amarajeevi' Potti Sriramulu, who made supreme sacrifice for the cause of the people of Andhra.

“Andhra Pradesh Formation Day is a festival day to commemorate our culture, our glory, the struggles and victories of our ancestors and the sacrifices of many great people who were born on this soil.

Remembering the sacrifice of 'Amarajeevi' Potti Sriramulu, let's rededicate ourselves for the all-round development of the state, Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a tweet. Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “My heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Statehood Day. Andhra Pradesh is known for its wonderful culture and great-hearted people. I pray that Andhra Pradesh will develop further in the future.'' AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed his wishes to the people of the state on the occasion.

“On this day, let us remember and pay our tributes to Amarajeevi Sri Potti Sriramulu, who sacrificed his life for the formation of a separate State for Andhra,” he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022