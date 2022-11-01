CM Jagan, Amit Shah extend greetings to people on AP formation day

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday unfurled the national flag on the occasion of formation day of the state, at his camp office.

He paid floral tributes to 'Amarajeevi' Potti Sriramulu, who made supreme sacrifice for the cause of the people of Andhra.

“Andhra Pradesh Formation Day is a festival day to commemorate our culture, our glory, the struggles and victories of our ancestors and the sacrifices of many great people who were born on this soil.

Remembering the sacrifice of 'Amarajeevi' Potti Sriramulu, let's rededicate ourselves for the all-round development of the state, Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a tweet. Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “My heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Statehood Day. Andhra Pradesh is known for its wonderful culture and great-hearted people. I pray that Andhra Pradesh will develop further in the future.'' AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed his wishes to the people of the state on the occasion.

“On this day, let us remember and pay our tributes to Amarajeevi Sri Potti Sriramulu, who sacrificed his life for the formation of a separate State for Andhra,” he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)