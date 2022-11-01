Israeli prez Herzog urges citizens to vote in general elections to break political stalemate

Israeli President Isaac Herzog cast his vote on Tuesday morning in Jerusalem, urging citizens to exercise their franchise at a time when billions of people in many nations are devoid of this key democratic right.

Israelis began voting in the morning in the general elections, the fifth in less than four years, to break the political stalemate that has paralysed the Jewish nation.

Polling booths opened at 7 am local time. Polls will close at 10 pm but official results are not expected until Wednesday. The process of forming the government could drag on for weeks.

"Israel is a true democracy. Millions of voters will go out today to vote and decide as to the future and direction of our nation. This is a thriving democracy with a multitude of voices,'' Herzog said.

About 6.78 million Israeli citizens are eligible to vote and will elect their 25th Knesset (Israeli Parliament).

''We should always respect this enormous right that we have, as there are so many nations and billions of human beings who unfortunately do not enjoy this right," the president said.

Asserting that all votes matter, the 62-year-old Israeli leader urged people not to think otherwise.

"I want to reiterate: voting makes a difference without a shadow of a doubt. Anyone who thinks that his or her vote doesn't matter is wrong. I therefore call on all citizens of this country: exercise your democratic right, and go to vote!," Herzog stressed.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid cast his vote at a polling station near his Tel Aviv home after walking there with his wife, Lihi.

''Good morning, vote wisely. Vote for the State of Israel, the future of our children and our future in general,'' Lapid said, dropping a hint to choose his party Yesh Atid (meaning 'there is a future').

The 58-year-old leader started the day with a visit to the grave of his father Tommy Lapid, who was a noted journalist and a playwright-turned-politician.

