Win Amethi first, TRS tells Rahul for comments on KCR's national ambitions; Cong. hits back

The ruling TRS on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the former's national ambitions, with senior party leader KT Rama Rao pointing out at the Gandhi-scion's loss in Amethi in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress shot back at the TRS, saying ''we know that here in Hyderabad eighth Nizam sits.'' TRS Working President and IT Minister Rama Rao said Rahul Gandhi who lost his Amethi Lok Sabha seat in 2019 has no stature to criticise Telangana Chief Minister and his father K Chandrasekhar Rao's (KCR) national party ambitions.

''International leader Rahul Gandhi who can't even win his own parliament seat in Amethi ridicules Telangana CM KCR Ji's national party ambitions. Wannabe PM should first convince his people to elect him as an MP (from Amethi),'' KTR tweeted.

Rahul contested from both Amethi (UP) and Kerala's Wayanad in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, and won from the latter.

The former Congress chief, who is leading the party’s Bharat Jodo yatra, on Monday took a jibe at KCR and said the Telangana CM is even welcome to think he is running an international party that is fighting elections in the US or China.

Reacting to KTR's criticism, senior congress leader Jairam Ramesh said there is nothing wrong in Rahul’s comments on KCR's national ambitions.

Replying to a query on the subject at a press conference here, Ramesh said according to Gandhi’s views, KCR’s party can become ''GRS'' (Global Rashtra Samithi) also and Congress has nothing to do with it.

Ramesh further said KCR can do whatever he wants to do as India is a democratic country.

''Congress party is not a Nizam Shahi Party. We know that here in Hyderabad eighth Nizam sits,'' the Congress leader said in an apparent reference to KCR. He alleged some TRS leaders were involved in a passport scam of 2007.

