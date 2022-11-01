Started Vande Bharat train, set up medical park in Nalagarh: Amit Shah lists BJP govt's feats in Chamba

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing an election rally in the Sihuanta area of Bhatiyat Assembly constituency in Chamba on Tuesday, highlighted Bharatiya Janata Party's developmental projects including the starting of the Fourth Vande Bharat train. Shah emphasised the government's developmental initiatives taken up earlier. "We have set up a medical park in Nalagarh which will give jobs to 10,000 people. We've also built the Atal tunnel that'll promote tourism," he said.

In his address, Shah slammed the Congress party for reducing the central government's funds for Himachal Pradesh. "For the Central government schemes in Himachal Pradesh, Atal ji embarked on funding the government schemes with the ratio of 90:10, for instance in the Rs 100 scheme, the central government used to give Rs 90 rupees and the Himachal government gives Rs 10. But the Congress government reduced it to 60:40. People should ask the Congress Party what the public of Himachal had done that you changed the 90:10 ratio to 60:40," Shah said. "Today as Modi Ji's government came, the ratio was again changed to 90:10," Shah added.

"In Chamba district, 10 hospitals have been included in the Himcare and Ayushman Bharat schemes, in which up to Rs 5 lakh treatment is provided free of cost. As many as 6,30,000 families have been registered under Himcare and the Prime Minister has opened the 'Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi Kendras' in four districts in which medicines are available at 20 per cent of the cost," Amit Shah further said. "In all these years, during the Congress government's tenure, Himachal Pradesh was not getting a medical college, but as the BJP government came and Jai Ram Thakur became chief minister, now a government medical college, equipped with 380 beds is being constructed in the Saroj area," the Union Minister added.

The state is all set to go to polls on November 12, the results of which will be declared on December 8. (ANI)

