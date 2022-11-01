Left Menu

Macron says France will help Ukraine get through winter, fix infrastructure

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-11-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 19:28 IST
Macron says France will help Ukraine get through winter, fix infrastructure
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron, following a telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said France would help Ukraine get through the winter and would help repair water and energy infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes.

France will also help boost Ukraine's anti-air defenses and Macron said he and Zelenskiy had agreed to hold an international conference in Paris on Dec. 13 to support Ukraine civilians in winter.

A bilateral conference on Dec. 12 will also aim at raising support for Ukraine from French companies, Macron said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022