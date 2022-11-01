Macron says France will help Ukraine get through winter, fix infrastructure
French President Emmanuel Macron, following a telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said France would help Ukraine get through the winter and would help repair water and energy infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes.
France will also help boost Ukraine's anti-air defenses and Macron said he and Zelenskiy had agreed to hold an international conference in Paris on Dec. 13 to support Ukraine civilians in winter.
A bilateral conference on Dec. 12 will also aim at raising support for Ukraine from French companies, Macron said in a statement.
