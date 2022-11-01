Modi calls for 'detailed and extensive' inquiry into Morbi bridge tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a ''detailed and extensive'' inquiry into the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and said its key learnings must be implemented at the earliest.

Modi, who chaired a high-level meeting here to review the situation, was also briefed on the rescue operation and the assistance provided to the affected families, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

''The need of the hour is to conduct a detailed and extensive inquiry which will identify all aspects relating to this mishap,'' Modi said. Authorities must stay in touch with the affected families and ensure that they receive all possible help in this tragic hour, he said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who holds the minister of state rank, were among those who attended the meeting.

Earlier, Modi visited the site of the bridge collapse and also went to the local hospital where the injured are recovering. He also interacted with those involved in rescue and relief work and lauded their efforts.

At least 135 people died in Sunday's Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and 170 others rescued, Gujarat minister Rajendra Trivedi said on Tuesday.

