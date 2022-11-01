Left Menu

International trade fair in Havana to have India Pavilion: Cuban envoy

More than 35 Indian companies from different sectors are expected to take part in an international trade fair slated to be held in Havana later in November, Cuban Ambassador to India Alejandro Simancas Marin said on Tuesday.During an interaction hosted by Indian Women Press Corps IWPC here, he said the fair in Havana will be held from November 14-18.There will be an India Pavilion too, and an India Day will also be held.

More than 35 Indian companies from different sectors are expected to take part in an international trade fair slated to be held in Havana later in November, Cuban Ambassador to India Alejandro Simancas Marin said on Tuesday.

During an interaction hosted by Indian Women Press Corps (IWPC) here, he said the fair in Havana will be held from November 14-18.

''There will be an India Pavilion too, and an 'India Day' will also be held. We are expecting more than 35 companies from India to participate. This will lead to a different kind of exchange,'' the envoy said.

The event will bring together exhibitors, professionals, business houses and others from multiple sectors.

The Cuban ambassador said, his country has a ''very good relationship with India'' based on values of cooperation, dialogue and friendship.

