Lula's running mate Alckmin to manage Brazil's government transition

Brazil's Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin will coordinate the transition to the future government led by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and is aiming to start it on Thursday, the head of Lula's Workers Party, Gleisi Hoffmann, said on Tuesday.

She said she will speak again about the transition with Ciro Nogueira, chief of staff to outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has yet to concede defeat after losing Sunday's tight race to Lula.

The president-elect will take office on Jan. 1.

