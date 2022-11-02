Danish left-wing bloc to retain majority in parliament, final vote count shows

(Adds details, background) COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 (Reuters) -

Denmark's left-leaning bloc will maintain a slim majority in parliament after all votes in a general election were counted, paving the way for another term for Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her Social Democratic Party. The Social Democrats again became the biggest in parliament with 27.5% of votes, the party's best election in more than two decades.

In a nail biter of an election, two differing vote count projections by the country's largest broadcasters put into question until the last moment whether the ruling left-wing bloc could retain its majority. The left-leaning bloc got 87 seats in the 179-seat parliament, which would give it a majority with support from a Faroe Island mandate and two yet-to-be-determined seats in Greenland, a sovereign territory of Denmark that often elects left-wing candidates.

The result would give Frederiksen a mandate to be the first to try and form a new government. A majority to the left-wing parties is likely to present a dilemma for Frederiksen, who has advocated a broad coalition across the traditional left-right divide, arguing that political unity is needed at a time of international uncertainty.

She could begin negotiations with former prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and his new non-aligned party, the Moderates, which have also campaigned for a coalition of mainstream parties. The left-leaning parties that Frederiksen can rely on to form a new government include the Socialist People's Party, the Red-Green Alliance and the Social-Liberal Party, the latter which used to be headed by European Union Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

Opposition leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen of the Liberal Party acknowledged a defeat early on Wednesday. His party lost 19 of its 43 seats in parliament.

