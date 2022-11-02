Israel's Netanyahu: 'We are on the brink of a very large victory'
Israel's former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that his right-wing religious bloc was on the cusp of a great election win.
"We are on the brink of a very large victory," a smiling Netanyahu told supporters at his Likud party headquarters, after late-night exit polls predicted his bloc would win a narrow parliamentary majority in the Nov. 1 election, paving the way for his political comeback and a record sixth term in office.
