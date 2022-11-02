Left Menu

It will pass through five districts covering 382 km in 14 days before proceeding to Madhya Pradesh.The Congress is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA also comprising Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party NCP.

Maha will have Congress-led govt in 2024: Naseem Khan
Maharashtra Congress working president Naseem Khan on Wednesday said the state will have a Congress-led government in 2024.

Khan said he welcomed party chief Mallikarjun Kharge 's remarks that Congress will form a non-BJP government at the Centre under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi in 2024.

Khan, a former state minister, is the incharge of the 'Bharat jodo yatra' in Nanded district.

The yatra will reach Deglur town from Telangana on November 7 at 7 pm. It will pass through five districts covering 382 km in 14 days before proceeding to Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) also comprising Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The Congress shared power with Shiv Sena and NCP from November 2019 to June this year before the MVA government collapsed due to the rebellion of Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

