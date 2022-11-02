BJP seeking revenge from Punjab farmers over protest; targeting them over stubble burning: Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the BJP on Wednesday of targeting farmers over stubble burning as revenge for breaking its ''arrogance'' with the protest against the now-repealed farm laws.

Mann's statement came a day after the BJP targeted the state government over the rising stubble burning cases and asked it to wake up from its ''deep slumber''.

In a video message, Mann said the BJP and the Union government were blaming the Punjab farmers only for stubble burning. He referred to the air quality index of several areas of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar.

''It appears that Punjab and Delhi are only spreading pollution, while Switzerland is settled in surrounding areas,'' he said, telling Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it was a north India problem.

''The BJP wants to take revenge from the farmers as they broke the central government's arrogance with a very big agitation,'' he alleged.

The chief minister also accused the Union government of not agreeing to its proposal of providing cash incentive to farmers for stubble management.

''When we offer solutions (for stubble management), they (Centre) do not agree to it,'' Mann said, accusing it of not giving solutions for stubble burning.

The AAP government had proposed that the Union government give Rs 1,500 per acre and Delhi and Punjab would give Rs 500 each to farmers for stubble management.

He said farmers do not want to set crop residue on fire, but they do it out of compulsion.

Mann alleged that the NDA government also did not give permission for setting up projects related to bioenergy with the use of stubble in the state.

