UK PM Sunak going to COP27 after making progress on fiscal statement - spokesperson

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak decided to go to COP27 after making progress on domestic issues, including a fiscal statement, that he had said would prevent him from going to the climate conference, his spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"He wanted to make sure that we were making good progress on the government's domestic agenda ... Following discussions with the chancellor this week, he has now agreed to attend," the spokesperson said, referring to finance minister Jeremy Hunt, who is due to give an Autumn Statement on Nov. 17.

"There was progress made towards dealing with some of these domestic issues, particularly the Autumn Statement, so the prime minister feels there is sufficient space for him to make this trip."

