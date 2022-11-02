Left Menu

Release arrested villagers, quash FIR: AAP on NTPC Dadri protest

PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-11-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 19:41 IST
Release arrested villagers, quash FIR: AAP on NTPC Dadri protest
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday demanded that the protesters arrested by the police in Greater Noida during a demonstration at the NTPC Dadri be released.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar unit of the AAP also urged the Uttar Pradesh government to consider the demand of increased compensation of the protesting villagers whose land was acquired in the past.

Clashes had erupted between the protesters and the police personnel on Tuesday after a protest at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant in Dadri. Later the police and the CISF unit deployed at the NTPC had resorted to lathi-charge and opened water canon on the crowd to control it, according to officials.

The Bharatiya Kisan Parishad, which was leading the protest, claimed around a dozen protesters, including women, had suffered injuries in the clash while Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma said three police personnel got severely hurt in the episode.

Later Tuesday night, the DCP said an FIR was lodged in the case, while a local police official said around a dozen protesters had been taken into custody.

AAP's Gautam Buddh Nagar unit office-bearers on Wednesday met with the protesting villagers in Greater Noida.

''The Yogi Adityanath government should refrain from suppressing the legitimate demand for equal compensation of farmers with the use of police force,'' AAP's district unit president Bhupendra Jadaun said.

He alleged that the government was working against the interest of farmers, youth and women in the state and assured his party's support to the communities.

''All the villagers who have been arrested should be released and the FIR lodged against them should be withdrawn. Also action should be taken against officials who opened lathi charge on the villagers,'' Jadaun said.

He said the villagers' demand for equal compensation is fair and alleged that the governments currently running the country and the state are ''working to suppress the voice of farmers, youth and women with the use of the police''.

Meanwhile, the AAP has planned a 'Gandagi mitaao, Jhaadu chalaao' programme in Dadri on Thursday in the presence of the party's senior leader and UP in-charge Sanjay Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022