Bharat Jodo Yatra: Cong's Bharat Yatris, Seva Dal team organised into 14 groups named after freedom fighters
- Country:
- India
Bharat Yatris and the Seva Dal team walking in the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir have been organised into 14 groups named after freedom fighters and party leaders, including Bhagat Singh, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and B R Ambedkar.
This information was given by Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh on Twitter.
''Bharat Yatris and National Seva Dal team walking in Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir have been organised into 14 groups. Each group has a rotating captain, with every Yatri getting a chance to become captain,'' he said. They will also interact with Rahul Gandhi in groups, Ramesh said.
Ramesh said the 14 groups are – Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekar Azad, Gandhi, Hardikar, Maulana Azad, Nehru, Periyar, Priyadarshini, Rajguru, Rajiv, Sardar Patel and Subhash.
One of the groups have already met with Rahul Gandhi a fortnight ago, Ramesh said adding that on Wednesday the Bhagat Singh group interacted with the former Congress chief.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maratha Kranti Morcha Chief Ramesh Kere attempts suicide by consuming rat poison
BJP MP CM Ramesh likely to be appointed as Rajya Sabha Housing Committee Chairman
TRS, MIM practice the same politics as the politics of BJP: Jairam Ramesh
Rahul Gandhi does not like backseat driving, best suited to play role of party’s ideological compass: Cong leader Jairam Ramesh.
Wellman supported Lithuanian motorcycle rider Mr. Karolis' 'Around the World in 40 Days' journey concludes in Kanyakumari