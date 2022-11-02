Congress Central Election Committee to meet on Nov 4 to finalise candidates for Gujarat polls
The Congress is keen to take an early decision on candidates to give them more time for campaigning and is seeking to bolster its campaign through yatras.
The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress will meet here on November 4 to finalise the candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections which are expected to be announced in the coming days. The meeting will be held at the party headquarters.
Congress, which had put up a strong fight in the last assembly polls, is seeking to oust the BJP from power in Gujarat. With AAP also seeking to make its presence felt in the state, the challenge for Congress has increased in this election. The BJP has won six consecutive assembly polls in Gujarat. The Congress is keen to take an early decision on candidates to give them more time for campaigning and is seeking to bolster its campaign through yatras.
Prime Minister Modi has already held a slew of public meetings in the state. Mallikarjun Kharge became Congress chief last month and elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will be the first elections to be fought by the party under his leadership. Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls on November 12 and counting of votes will take place on December 8. (ANI)
