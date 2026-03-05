Indian Opposition Questions Modi's Silence on US-Iran Tensions
The Indian opposition criticized Prime Minister Modi for his silence following a US submarine sinking an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka. Congress leaders demanded a robust response, emphasizing national security. BJP defended its stance, citing national interests. Concern over India's maritime role and international relations intensified amid escalating US-Iran tensions.
- Country:
- India
The opposition in India has expressed strong dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence following an incident involving a US submarine sinking an Iranian warship in international waters near Sri Lanka. This action, they claim, has brought a geopolitical conflict right to India's doorstep, questioning the nation's strategic posture under Modi's leadership.
Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, have accused the government of compromising India's strategic autonomy and failing to address its responsibilities as a regional leader in the Indian Ocean Region. They argue that despite India hosting the multilateral naval exercise Milan, its influence in the region appears diminished.
The BJP has defended its position, asserting that India's foreign policy should prioritize national interests and the safety of its citizens rather than succumbing to opposition pressures. However, critics remain concerned over the impact of Modi's silence on international relations and India's maritime security role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stormy Seas: Rahul Gandhi Critiques PM Modi Amid West Asia Conflict
Tensions Soar: U.S. Strikes Iranian Frigate in International Waters
Rahul Gandhi's Holi Celebration Sparks Joy at AICC Headquarters
Hegseth says American submarine sank Iranian warship with torpedo in international waters, reports AP.
Rahul Gandhi Challenges Modi's Silence on Global Crisis