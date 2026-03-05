Indian Opposition Questions Modi's Silence on US-Iran Tensions

The opposition in India has expressed strong dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence following an incident involving a US submarine sinking an Iranian warship in international waters near Sri Lanka. This action, they claim, has brought a geopolitical conflict right to India's doorstep, questioning the nation's strategic posture under Modi's leadership.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, have accused the government of compromising India's strategic autonomy and failing to address its responsibilities as a regional leader in the Indian Ocean Region. They argue that despite India hosting the multilateral naval exercise Milan, its influence in the region appears diminished.

The BJP has defended its position, asserting that India's foreign policy should prioritize national interests and the safety of its citizens rather than succumbing to opposition pressures. However, critics remain concerned over the impact of Modi's silence on international relations and India's maritime security role.

(With inputs from agencies.)