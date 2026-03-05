Left Menu

Indian Opposition Questions Modi's Silence on US-Iran Tensions

The Indian opposition criticized Prime Minister Modi for his silence following a US submarine sinking an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka. Congress leaders demanded a robust response, emphasizing national security. BJP defended its stance, citing national interests. Concern over India's maritime role and international relations intensified amid escalating US-Iran tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:10 IST
Indian Opposition Questions Modi's Silence on US-Iran Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition in India has expressed strong dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence following an incident involving a US submarine sinking an Iranian warship in international waters near Sri Lanka. This action, they claim, has brought a geopolitical conflict right to India's doorstep, questioning the nation's strategic posture under Modi's leadership.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, have accused the government of compromising India's strategic autonomy and failing to address its responsibilities as a regional leader in the Indian Ocean Region. They argue that despite India hosting the multilateral naval exercise Milan, its influence in the region appears diminished.

The BJP has defended its position, asserting that India's foreign policy should prioritize national interests and the safety of its citizens rather than succumbing to opposition pressures. However, critics remain concerned over the impact of Modi's silence on international relations and India's maritime security role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Holi Tragedy Sparks Community Tensions in Delhi

Holi Tragedy Sparks Community Tensions in Delhi

 India
2
Broadcom Surges Ahead: Reinventing AI Chip Dominance

Broadcom Surges Ahead: Reinventing AI Chip Dominance

 Global
3
UK Introduces Incentive Scheme for Voluntary Departure of Failed Asylum Seekers

UK Introduces Incentive Scheme for Voluntary Departure of Failed Asylum Seek...

 United Kingdom
4
New Chief Justice Appointed to Madras High Court

New Chief Justice Appointed to Madras High Court

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026