Maha BJP holds core committee meeting in Mumbai

The Maharashtra unit of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday held a core committee meeting at the party's state headquarters here.
The meeting was attended by state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, party's state in-charge C T Ravi and national joint organisational general secretary Shiv Prakash, state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, among others.
State ministers belonging to the BJP were also part of the meeting. Fadnavis gave this information from his Twitter account.
