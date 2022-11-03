Left Menu

Jury begins deliberating in federal case against Trump ally

In closing arguments on Tuesday, Assistant US Attorney Ryan Harris told jurors that Barrack schemed to become the eyes, ears and the voice for the Emirates as part of a criminal conspiracy to manipulate Trumps foreign policy.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 03-11-2022 01:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 01:40 IST
Jury begins deliberating in federal case against Trump ally

A jury started deliberating Wednesday at the federal trial of a Donald Trump loyalist accused of using his access to the Republican former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates.

Barrack, 75, is an old friend of Trump and California billionaire who chaired Trump's inaugural committee. He's among of a long line of Trump associates to face various criminal charges.

Barrack has pleaded not guilty to acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements. He has vehemently denied the charges. In closing arguments on Tuesday, Assistant US Attorney Ryan Harris told jurors that Barrack schemed to become the “eyes, ears and the voice” for the Emirates as part of a criminal conspiracy to manipulate Trump's foreign policy. Defence attorney Randall Jackson said Barrack was an honest businessman who never hid any sinister activity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global
2
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large star's death; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large sta...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022