Left Menu

Kerala Guv rejects CM's allegations of political interference by him in VC appointments

I have never interfered.But if the state government, the CMO and the people close to CM are involved in smuggling activities, definitely there are grounds for me to interfere, he said.Khan also openly challenged the Chief Minister, asking whether he would be able to resign if he was unable to prove or substantiate his allegation.They Left government, CM are saying I am doing this action against VCs to bring RSS people.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-11-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 11:49 IST
Kerala Guv rejects CM's allegations of political interference by him in VC appointments
Arif Mohammed Khan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday rejected allegations by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the former was politically interfering in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors to universities in the state and offered to resign if even one example of the same could be shown.

Khan also alleged that the Chief Minister's Office was patronising smuggling activities in the state and contended that in such a situation there were grounds for him to interfere.

''I have never interfered. But now I see all smuggling activities are patronised by the office of the Chief Minister (CMO). Now books are being written. People sitting in the CMO dictate Kannur University VC to appoint their relatives -- underqualified and unqualified. I have never interfered.

''But if the state government, the CMO and the people close to CM are involved in smuggling activities, definitely there are grounds for me to interfere,'' he said.

Khan also openly challenged the Chief Minister, asking whether he would be able to resign if he was unable to prove or substantiate his allegation.

''They (Left government, CM) are saying I am doing this (action against VCs) to bring RSS people. If I have nominated even one person, not just of RSS, any person, on my own using my authority, then I will resign. Will he (CM) be able to resign if he is not able to prove it? I am asking you (the media),'' he said, speaking to reporters in New Delhi.

''When you make such a serious charge against me, you have to substantiate the same,'' he added.

He was responding to reporters when his stand was sought on Vijayan's allegations against him on Wednesday at a convention in Thiruvananthapuram where the CM said the Governor was trying to make universities in the state centres of RSS and Sangh Parivar and that Khan was trying to implement the saffronisation agenda of these groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022