Raaj Kumar Anand takes oath as Delhi minister

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raaj Kumar Anand was on Thursday administered oath as a minister in the Delhi government by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in a ceremony at Raj Niwas.

Anand took the oath in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

''Administered the oath of office and secrecy to Raaj Kumar Anand as Minister in GNCTD. I convey my best wishes to him and hope that he will work for the betterment of Delhi and its People,'' Saxena tweeted after the oath ceremony.

The Patel Nagar MLA was inducted into his Council of Ministers by Kejriwal after Rajendra Pal Gautam's resignation.

Gautam who held charge of social welfare minister resigned last month from the post after he was embroiled in a controversy over his presence in a religious conversion programme.

