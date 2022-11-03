BJP to construct house for party activist's family

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-11-2022 15:37 IST
The BJP has decided to bear the expenses of construction of a house for the family of the party’s youth wing activist Praveen Nettar, who was hacked to death by miscreants in Dakshina Kannada district in July.

Dakshina Kannada MP and party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel took part in the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the house on Wednesday, party sources said.

Kateel said Praveen’s death is a great loss to the party. The house would have a plinth area of 2,700 sq ft, he said.

He said the house would be built as per the family's plan and the construction has been entrusted with Mugrodi Constructions that has promised to complete the work by May next, he said. Ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary, S Angara, and Sanjeeva Matandoor MLA were present on the occasion.

