Dhamnagar by-poll : 52.13 % votes polled till 3 pm, 2 injured in clash, BJP alleges rigging

A total 52.13 per cent votes were cast till 3 pm in the Dhamnagar assembly by-poll in Odisha till 3 pm on Thursday, an Election Commission official said.

Despite the strict security for the day, polling was marred by clashes between ruling BJD and opposition BJP and allegations of rigging were brought by the saffron party.

There were reports of clashes between BJD and BJP workers in polling booths 169 and 170 at Rameswarpur in the constituency while voting was on and two persons were injured.

The saffron party alleged rigging by BJD workers at booths 22 and 23 at Khalagadia.

Police at Rameswarpur said the clash occured when workers of one party tried to put up posters inside the prohibited 100 m distance from the polling booth and was resisted by supporters of the other party.

A case was registered at the local police station on the basis of allegations of the two sides and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, the police said.

At Kahalagadia police and sector officers have reached the spot but voting continued.

A total 1000 police personnel and four companies of central paramilitary forces (each company has 100 personnel) were deployed for the by-election.

Besides 1008 polling officers have been deployed in the constituency, whose entry and exit points have been mandatorily sealed.

Of the total 252 polling stations of the constituencies, 110 booths have been declared sensitive. There will be webcasting in 126 booths.

There are 15 model booths and five pink booths, which have women security personnel and polling officials.

A total 2.38 lakh voters - 1.23 lakh men and 1.15 lakh women - are eligible to exercise their franchise in this by-poll which will end at 6 pm Thursday.

The constituency has in the previous elections recorded around 70 per cent voter turnout. In the 2019 assembly poll 72.64 per cent of the voters exercised their franchise. The figure in 2014 was 73.46 per cent.

The counting for this edition will be held on November 6.

The by-poll is witnessing a fight between five candidates, but eyes are trained on the contest between ruling BJD candidate Abanti Das and the party rebel-turned-Independent candidate Rajendra Das, who was not allotted a ticket in the last minute.

BJP has fielded Suryabanshi Suraj, son of former MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi, whose death on September 19 necessitated the by-election. Congress has fielded advocate Baba Harekrushna Sethi, and AAP has nominated Anwar Sheikh.

Meanwhile, a polling officer Natabar Munda died on Wednesday night before reaching the booth, officials said.

Munda, who works as an assistant teacher at Olanga Nodal U.P. School (ONUPS) in Bhadrak, fell sick before going to the polling booth and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. He was later rushed to SCB medical college hospital where he died during treatment, the official said.

State Chief Electoral Officer S K Lohani said Rs 15 lakh will be given by the EC to the bereaved family as compensation.