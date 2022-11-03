Gujarat polls: Ruling BJP says 'lotus' will bloom again, opposition Cong confident of victory this time

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat on Thursday said it would once again retain power in the state after the next month's Assembly elections, while the opposition Congress expressed confidence that it would return to the helm this time.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is also in the fray, urged people to give it a chance, and hoped that all parties fight the election in a fair manner.

The Election Commission on Thursday announced that elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, while counting of votes will be held on December 8.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said his party would once again retain power in the state.

''Election Commission has announced dates of Gujarat polls. New voters and the people of state will bless BJP's politics of development and visionary leadership. I am of the firm belief that once again lotus will bloom in Gujarat,'' Patel tweeted.

Lotus is the election symbol of the BJP.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP had pulled off its sixth consecutive victory by winning 99 seats, while the Congress had put up a spirited fight by bagging 77 seats.

Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma said, ''The fight in Gujarat is between the fascist BJP and the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. The Congress will return to power in the state. AAP will not be able to open its account in Gujarat.'' AAP's state general secretary Manoj Sorathiya welcomed the announcement of the election schedule.

''People of the state will get a chance to elect the government for the next five years. I would request people to give one chance to the AAP. I hope all parties will fight the election in a fair manner,'' he said.

The state administration is taking steps for the smooth conduct of the elections. Posters and hoarding of government advertisements are being removed from all over the state after the poll schedule was announced, an official said.

Of the total 182 assembly seats in Gujarat, voting for 89 seats will be held on December 1 and the balance 93 seats on December 5. A notification for the assembly elections will be issued on November 5 and November 10 for the first and the second phases respectively.

The last date for filing of nominations will be November 14 and November 17 for the first and second phases respectively. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on November 15 and November 18.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations for the first phase is November 17 and for the second phase it is November 2.

These elections along with a few more in other states in 2023 are being seen as crucial in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP will bid for their third consecutive government at the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)