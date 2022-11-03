Left Menu

Chitra Wagh appointed chief of Maha BJP's women's wing

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 18:27 IST
Chitra Wagh appointed chief of Maha BJP's women's wing
The Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday appointed its vice president Chitra Wagh as the head of the state unit's 'mahila morcha'.

The announcement was made by state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

She succeeds Uma Khapre who was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Incidentally, Wagh was chief of the Nationalist Congress Party's state women's wing before she joined the BJP in July 2019, some months before the Assembly polls.

