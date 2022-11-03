'Flood' of announcements under Shinde govt, but 'drought' on execution front: Uddhav camp

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena on Thursday slammed the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Maharashtra for what it claimed handing over only 2,000 recruitment letters at an event here and said under the current dispensation, there is a “flood” of announcements, but “drought” when it comes to their implementation.

Addressing a press conference here, Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant, a spokesperson for the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), said major projects were “taken away” to Gujarat keeping in mind the next month's Assembly polls in the adjoining state ruled by the BJP.

This, he alleged, clearly implies that the Centre was behind Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata-Airbus projects choosing Gujarat over Maharashtra.

“It was announced (by the state government) that 75,000 recruitment letters will be handed over to job aspirants. However, in reality, only 2,000 appointment letters were handed over (at an event in Mumbai). There is a flood of announcements, but drought when it comes to implementation (under Shinde govt),” said the Member of Parliament from South Mumbai.

Sawant said it was the first time that a Prime Minister handed over recruitment letters of any state government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video message was aired during the event organised in Mumbai on Thursday to distribute appointment letters as part of the Maharashtra government's aim to provide employment to 75,000 people.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson also attacked the Election Commission (EC) for not simultaneously declaring Assembly poll schedules for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The EC on Thursday announced that polling in Gujarat will take place on December 1 and 5, while votes will be counted on December 8. On October 15, the poll panel had announced that voting in Himachal Pradesh will take place on November 12 and counting on December 8. “The Election Commission usually declares the Assembly polls of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat simultaneously, but they did not do so this time since they (the Centre) wanted to take away (project) proposals (to Gujarat) ahead of the state polls,” Sawant alleged.

He claimed now that investment projects were being announced for Maharashtra, there is a strong possibility that the state, too, could see face polls.

The Shinde-led government was spreading ''lies and misinformation'' over investment proposals in the state, said the Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)