MLAs' fight ploy to divert people's attention, says Maha Cong chief; slams BJP

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 03-11-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 20:45 IST
The conflict between two MLAs supporting the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra was being played out to divert attention from issues plaguing the people, state Congress chief Nana Patole said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, he also claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling dispensation were not allowing freedom to the media to report facts.

In an apparent reference to the tussle between MLAs Bacchu Kadu and Ravi Rana, he said, ''The ongoing conflict is to divert the attention of people from the problems of the state. Farmers, small businessmen are committing suicide. The BJP is diverting people's attention from these issues.'' Rana had accused Kadu of accepting money to join the Shinde group, an allegation denied by the latter, who had also threatened to take legal action on the issue.

Patole also alleged Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had used an objectionable phrase to describe journalists and must apologise for it.

Attacking the state government, the Congress leader said the food kits for ration card holders ahead of Diwali was a failure as ''Rs 513 crore was withdrawn from the state treasury but 80 per cent people never received 'Anandacha Shidha'.

He said Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was receiving tremendous response from the public and the reception in Maharashtra would be grander than the one witnessed in the southern states from which it has passed so far.

The yatra is expected to arrive in Maharashtra through Nanded in a few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

