UPA's popularity causing panic among its rivals, says Jharkhand CM in swipe at BJP

In a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said several people were afraid of the rising popularity of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) constituents among tribals, Dalits and minorities, and their ''panic'' reaction is visible in the media.

Soren, whose Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leads the UPA in the eastern state, said even after 75 years of Independence several problems exist as far as people belonging to marginalized and backward communities are concerned and unless their condition improves, overall development of the nation can not take place.

He was speaking at the conclusion of the three-day 'National Tribal Dance Festival' and Chhattisgarh statehood celebration event Rajyotsava 2022 in Raipur.

“The UPA constituents have been working for the progress of adivasi, Dalit and minorities. Our popularity among these groups is rising... several people are getting afraid of this popularity. You can see their panic reaction in various forms in newspapers and TV channels,” the JMM leader said without naming anyone.

The UPA consists of the JMM, the Congress and the RJD in Jharkhand, where the BJP is in the opposition.

In Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and several other states several problems still exist among adivasis, Dalits and backward groups, he said.

“It is impossible for India to achieve a developed nation status if only one section or a social group guides the country. The entire world honours India's unity in diversity. A message should go out through such a programme (referring to tribal dance fest) that unless all sections of the society are developed, it is meaningless to talk about overall growth of the country,'' Soren added.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his cabinet colleagues were present at the function.

As many as 1,500 tribal artists from ten countries - Mozambique, Mongolia, Togo, Russia, Indonesia, the Maldives, Serbia, New Zealand, Rwanda and Egypt - besides all states and Union territories of India participated in the third edition of the national tribal dance festival.

