Left Menu

Maha: A party needs CM's chair to take decisions, says NCP's Jayant Patil

PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-11-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 23:43 IST
Maha: A party needs CM's chair to take decisions, says NCP's Jayant Patil
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil on Thursday said a party can take decisions if it has the chief minister's chair.

Speaking at an event in Pune, he said the NCP could not do ''anything'' for its members while in government (Maha Vikas Aghadi) as ''for that we need our leader sitting in the number one (CM) position''.

''Though we could give big positions to (party members), there are a number of people who are working with the party with loyalty by just looking at (Sharad) Pawar saheb. In last two-and half-years (during MVA rule), we could not anything (for party members) because for that we need our leader sitting at the number one position (CM position),'' he said.

''We can take whatever decisions we want if we have our leader as CM,'' Patil said.

Stressing that decisions in the MVA government had to be finalised by taking all three parties (NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress) into confidence, he said said ''sometimes while coming to an agreement, some decisions used to get delayed or some decisions could not be taken''.

He said currently there was no difference in the ideology of the Congress and the NCP, adding that the test was to see how the two can face the present ''changing conditions'' in the country.

Speaking about ''rajkaran'' (politics) and ''samajkaran'' (social welfare), Patil said there was no guarantee that work or ideology can fetch votes.

''These are the new challenges before the new generation,'' he added.

The MVA government was in power between 2019 and June this year before a rebellion in the Shiv Sena led to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports; Tennis-Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022