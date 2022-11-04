President Murmu arrives in Sikkim on two-day visit

President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Friday on a two-day visit to Sikkim.

She was received at Libing helipad by Governor Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, besides senior civil and army officials.

Murmu was given a guard of honour on her maiden visit to the Himalayan state.

Her cavalcade later left for the Raj Bhavan in the state capital.

She will virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various state and central projects later this evening at a function in Manan Kendra here.

