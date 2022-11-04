Russia's Putin needs to know intimidation will not work, say UK and Polish leaders

On Friday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki discussed the situation in Belarus and agreed on the need to keep sending a strong message to Russia that intimidation would not work, Sunak's office said.

Sunak told Morawiecki on a call: "As part of deterrence efforts across the eastern flank, the UK was increasing the capability of its forces, and had increased activity with the Joint Expeditionary Force in the Baltic region."

"Both agreed on the need to send a continued strong signal to Putin that intimidation would not work."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)