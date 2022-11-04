Left Menu

Debunk Gujarat development model, adopt Rajasthan's: Gehlot

The Congress leader also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to study various social security and welfare schemes of the Rajasthan government and implement them nationally.He was speaking to media persons in a circuit house in Baran.He named Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, Old Pension Scheme OPS and Anuprati Scheme for nationwide implementation.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 04-11-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 18:18 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the Gujarat model of development should be debunked and that of Rajasthan's should be adopted nationwide. The Congress leader also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to study various social security and welfare schemes of the Rajasthan government and implement them nationally.

He was speaking to media persons in a circuit house in Baran.

He named Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and Anuprati Scheme for nationwide implementation. ''The state government has taken historical decisions on social security and welfare schemes for people. We have implemented OPS while it has not been implemented in any of the BJP-ruled states yet,'' the chief minister said.

The BJP has only announced the pension scheme but has not implemented it, whereas the people in Rajasthan have started reaping benefits of the same, he said. Under the Anuprati scheme, 200 students are set to be sent abroad for higher studies by the state government, reflecting a humanitarian attitude. The central government should encourage the Rajasthan government, Gehlot said. The approach of the Congress-ruled Rajasthan government is positive as they adopt good works of others, whereas that of BJP is arrogant for they refuse to do the same, he said. Speaking on Gujarat polls, the chief minister said Congress would win in upcoming state assembly elections in the state as the Bharatiya Janata Party is facing anti-incumbency, compelling the prime minister to make frequent visits there.

The polls in the state will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

He outrightly denied any wave of anti-incumbency in Rajasthan, saying there is a dispute within the party which takes place in every party in the country and one could only try to stop them.

''If we have done something good in the state then public should again vote Congress to power so that we can perform with better financial management to bring development,'' Gehlot said. On Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he said he does not worry about them as they are liars, dolling out heavy advertisement packages to media for publicity of their schemes. The Kejriwal-led party should not befool the country and first take care of their home in Delhi and Punjab, he said, adding APP government's condition in Punjab has become deplorable only after six months into coming into power. Congress would fight the next Rajasthan assembly elections on its past performance, Gehlot added. Rajasthan will go to polls in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

