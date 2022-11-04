Left Menu

Why bother about us collecting funds from ticket-aspirants: Cong to BJP

Congress in Karnataka questioned the ruling BJP as to why it was bothered about the Congress collecting money from candidates aspiring for a ticket to contest the Assembly election which is less than six months away.The BJP collected election bond because it is in power but there is no one to give up the election bond.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-11-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 18:18 IST
Why bother about us collecting funds from ticket-aspirants: Cong to BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Congress in Karnataka questioned the ruling BJP as to why it was bothered about the Congress collecting money from candidates aspiring for a ticket to contest the Assembly election which is less than six months away.

“The BJP collected election bond because it is in power but there is no one to give up the election bond. Hence, we are collecting from our party workers but why should it pain the BJP?,” Congress's Karnataka president D K Shivakumar sought to know while talking to reporters.

The Congress recently announced that those aspiring for a ticket would have to buy a form for Rs 5,000. The general category candidates would have to pay Rs 2 lakh, and scheduled caste and scheduled tribes Rs one lakh towards party fund through demand draft.

“Despite the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president having assets worth crores of rupees, the Congress is going to loot lakhs of rupees from the ticket-aspirants. This will empty the pockets of the aspirants, yet those empty pockets will not get tickets,” the BJP tweeted on Friday.

Shivakumar said he is not bothered about comments passed by the BJP leaders and that the Congress would continue to collect funds.

To a query, the Congress State president said no party leader has expressed displeasure over the fund collection.

He said those unhappy with the move should not stay in the party.

“We took this conscious decision keeping everyone in mind. This is related to our party. Our party has to survive,” Shivakumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022